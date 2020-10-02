EdgeCo Completes Acquisition of Unified Trust

The $5B retirement plan provider and fiduciary becomes part of EdgeCo subsidiary American Trust

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeCo Holdings, L.P. (“EdgeCo”) has completed its acquisition of Unified Trust Company, N.A. (“Unified Trust”) following required regulatory approval. The transaction was first announced on Sept. 4, 2020, and through the acquisition, Unified Trust will become part of EdgeCo subsidiary American Trust Company (“American Trust”).

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, Unified Trust serves financial intermediaries, corporate clients and retirement plan investors as a national retirement plan provider and fiduciary. The company also provides services for individual investors through its wealth management division. American Trust is a leading provider of technology-enabled retirement solutions for financial intermediaries and their clients.

“Unified Trust has set a high bar in the industry for its commitment to upholding a fiduciary standard and promoting a strong future for aspiring retirees,” said John Moody, Chief Executive Officer of EdgeCo. “Our partnership brings together a shared philosophy of quality client service and yields a unique and enhanced ability to help participants achieve better retirement outcomes. We are incredibly excited about the future with our combined resources and in-house expertise.”

The Unified Trust team will remain in place as a division of American Trust and continue operations in its Lexington, Kentucky headquarters. Moody will serve as Chairman at American Trust. Unified Trust founder Gregory Kasten, MD, will maintain an active role in the company, assuming an executive and shareholder position, serving on American Trust’s Board of Directors and providing strategic direction for the company.

Kasten added: “Americans need strategic support and expansive resources when it comes to planning for a secure retirement future. Providing unbiased and comprehensive advice that helps aspiring retirees achieve better outcomes is core to who we are as a company. American Trust shares this vision, and together, we have the opportunity to amplify our impact.”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Unified Trust.

About EdgeCo Holdings, L.P.

Through its subsidiaries, EdgeCo is a leading provider of best-in-class technology-enabled solutions for financial intermediaries and their clients. For over four decades, EdgeCo companies have provided a suite of technology and support services including full-service retirement plan administration, brokerage, advisory, and trust and custody services to a diverse national client base of financial intermediaries. This client base includes registered representatives, investment advisors, and other financial intermediaries including retirement plan recordkeepers, TPAs, bank trust departments, broker dealers, and insurance companies. The firm services approximately $130 billion in client assets under custody or administration and more than 15,000 financial advisors and 500 financial institutions.

About American Trust

American Trust and its affiliates have offices in Dubuque, IA and Memphis, TN with a history dating back to the 1950s, and together represent a leading, full-service provider of retirement solutions to small- and mid-sized plan sponsors. The affiliated companies work with financial intermediary partners to bring the major cornerstones of a quality retirement plan — plan design, fiduciary oversight, discretionary trust services, cost efficiency, service, and technology — to the small- and mid-sized market. For more information, visit www.americantrustretirement.com.

