Eden Ranks #14 on San Francisco Business Times’ Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area List

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SaaS--Eden—the all-in-one workplace management platform that empowers clients to work wonders—today announced it has been ranked #14 on San Francisco Business Times’ “2020 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area.” The annual list is an exclusive ranking of the region’s fastest-growing private companies across software, fintech, construction, healthcare, professional services & manufacturing, representing one of the most important segments of the local economy. The winners and rankings were unveiled at a virtual awards gala on October 29, 2020.

“ We’re honored to be among this year’s group of innovative, high-growth companies highlighted by San Francisco Business Times,” said Joe Du Bey, CEO and Co-Founder of Eden. “ This recognition is a result of our talented, hardworking and passionate team who is focused on creating a better place to work, for everyone, through our suite of software products. We’re at a crucial moment in reimagining the future of work and our software is aimed at creating not only a more efficient workplace but a safe one, ensuring our clients re-enter with confidence.”

Companies on the list are ranked by percent growth in revenue from 2017 to 2019. Those on this year’s list logged astounding growth, the top 100 added 6,000 jobs, while 43 companies grew by 100% or more and nine saw revenue skyrocket 500% or higher. In order to be considered, the companies must also have had at least $200,000 in revenue in 2016 and must be privately held and headquartered in counties covered by SF Business Times - San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Marin.

Eden’s Workplace Management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools—including COVID Team Safety, visitor management, modern ticketing, room booking, facilities management software, as well as facilities services marketplace—enable innovative companies from BarkBox, to Knotel, to Terminal and more to better run their workplace(s), ensuring they have the best possible experience for their employees and visitors. Founded in 2015 and available globally, Eden offers all the necessary software to run a high-standards office in one comprehensive easy-to-use, cost-effective platform on flexible terms.

About Eden: Eden is the all-in-one workplace management platform that makes it easier for companies to run their offices. Eden’s best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) suite helps teams safely return to the office with the newly-released COVID Team Safety app, register visitors, seamlessly track employee ticketing and helpdesk requests, book rooms and manage their maintenance. Eden is based in San Francisco and investors include Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fifth Wall, S28 Capital, Reshape and JLL. Eden’s mission is to create a better place to work, for everyone. To learn more, visit www.eden.io.

