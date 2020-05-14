ECS Achieves AWS Migration Competency

Sixth AWS competency recognizes the company as a leading provider of cloud migration services for large enterprise organizations

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APN--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency. This award recognizes ECS as a top provider of full-lifecycle enterprise cloud migration services, where we are continually helping customers achieve new capabilities, reduce costs, and enhance their cybersecurity posture through migration to the cloud.

As an Amazon Migration Partner, ECS guides customers through every stage of cloud migration, from initial discovery and planning through the migration itself and cloud operations on an ongoing basis. ECS provides the expert personnel, tools, and knowledge base necessary to achieve this transition, leveraging both internal resources and the company’s longstanding relationship with Amazon.

“We are proud to receive the AWS Migration Competency, which recognizes ECS’ migration expertise and validates our migration thought leadership, certified staff, customer case studies, and operational excellence in areas including migration architecture, security, reliability, and cost optimization.,” said John Sankovich, ECS vice president of cloud solutions.

ECS, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, was also recently renewed as an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner for the sixth year in a row and maintains six AWS Competencies across multiple accredited industry areas. ECS offers cloud consulting, migration, managed services, and value-added resale of AWS products through the Cloud Center of Excellence.

“Migration is a key component of ECS’ cloud practice,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. “This competency underscores our commitment to facilitating and accelerating our customers’ transitions of legacy systems to the cloud.”

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

