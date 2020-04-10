eClinicalWorks’ healow Telehealth Usage Exceeds 1.5 Million Daily Minutes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 40,000 physicians are offering the healow telehealth solution to their patients

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announced healow Telehealth, the most widely used telehealth solution, has experienced an unprecedented increase in usage while physicians support the care of millions of Americans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first 10 days of April, utilization has crossed 10 million minutes. From everyday ailments to life-saving diagnoses, patients are continuing to receive the care they deserve during a time when they are urged to stay home to help minimize the spread of the life-threatening disease.

eClinicalWorks’ healow Telehealth solution features and capabilities are contributing to better decision-making and patient care with the following:

Patients are encouraged to fill out questionnaires prior to the telehealth appointment to support a more productive visit;

In an effort to streamline the patient assessment, patients are able to enter their vitals via the healow platform prior to the visit;

The ability for patients to join the telehealth visit, without any download required, by smartphone, laptop or desktop via a link sent through text or email;

The capability for patients to connect to personal wearable devices (glucometers, weighing scales, blood pressure cuffs, etc.) with the healow app to share data with their provider in real-time.

“Access to care is one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare today, and we believe that our telehealth solution is allowing and will continue to enable physicians to provide quality patient care, and to assist in better decision-making for patients,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder, eClinicalWorks. “In these unprecedented times, we will continue to work with our healthcare providers to enable telehealth services to ensure patients have access to care anytime.”

The recent update from CMS regarding COVID-19 resources and modernized guidelines around telehealth during this time of mandated social and physical distancing, illustrates the essential need for telehealth technology, and how it is a game-changer towards a more lasting telehealth model in healthcare.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.

