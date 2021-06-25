eBay Sells Korean Business to EMart

eBay Inc. announced it will sell 80.01% of its Korean businesses to Emart, Korea’s largest retailer for approximately $3 billion.

The deal is contingent upon the Bank of Korea’s acceptance of the filings related to foreign exchange transactions.

“After a thorough strategic review and competitive sale process, we are excited to come to an agreement with Emart,” said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer, eBay. “This deal brings together two strong ecommerce and retail companies that can unlock tremendous potential in Korea and provide more choice for customers. We believe this move further optimizes our portfolio and creates value for eBay shareholders.”

Together, eBay Korea and Emart will build a 360-degree ecosystem which will allow full touch points with customers in categories ranging from grocery to general merchandise. Over the next four years, Emart plans to invest more than 1 trillion KRW in fulfillment centers. Offline stores will also be utilized to serve as fulfillment centers, reinforcing Shinsegae Group’s supply chain management system. This will enhance Emart’s same-day delivery capabilities and improve fulfillment centers’ capacity utilization. For years the team has been working on pre-emptive, strategic redeployment of its physical property to digital assets, in preparation for a rapidly evolving retail environment heightened by technology innovations.

During fiscal year 2020, eBay’s off-platform businesses in Korea contributed over $14 billion USD in GMV, and approximately $1.4 billion USD in revenue, with operating margins in the mid to high single digit range. eBay plans to report these businesses as discontinued operations going forward and will publish restated historical financials prior to the next earnings release.

eBay also announced it has completed the transfer of its Classifieds business to Norway’s Adevinta in exchange for $2.5 billion in cash and a 44% equity stake in Adevinta, equivalent to approximately 540 million shares.