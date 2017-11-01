EBay Offering First Minute Holiday Deals

SAN JOSE — A study by eBay found that nearly half of Americans (45%) start holiday shopping well before Black Friday, so the site is offering so-called ‘First Minute’ shopping deals to its customers.

Beginning today, eBay kicks off new, exclusive First Minute deals on some of the hottest holiday gifts from top brands like adidas, Dyson, Mattel, KitchenAid and more. Additionally, the launch of eBay’s new Guaranteed Delivery program will offer fast delivery speeds on millions of items, while eBay’s Price Match Guarantee promises no blackout on Black Friday to take the stress out of starting early.

November 9 th and the marketplace will reveal new, limited-time First Minute deals each day, at more than 30-60% off regular prices with free shipping. Just some of the marquee limited-time deal items across home, toys, outdoor, tech and more include: EBay is promoting Daily Deals now throughand the marketplace will reveal new, limited-time First Minute deals each day, at more than 30-60% off regular prices with free shipping. Just some of the marquee limited-time deal items across home, toys, outdoor, tech and more include: