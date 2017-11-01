EBay Offering First Minute Holiday Deals

SAN JOSE — A study by eBay found that nearly half of Americans (45%) start holiday shopping well before Black Friday, so the site is offering so-called ‘First Minute’ shopping deals to its customers.
Beginning today, eBay kicks off new, exclusive First Minute deals on some of the hottest holiday gifts from top brands like adidas, Dyson, Mattel, KitchenAid and more. Additionally, the launch of eBay’s new Guaranteed Delivery program will offer fast delivery speeds on millions of items, while eBay’s Price Match Guarantee promises no blackout on Black Friday to take the stress out of starting early.
- Samsonite 3-piece Tenacity Set (over 60% off)
- KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (over 55% off)
- Diamondback Overdrive Sport Hardtail Mountain Bike (over 45% off)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ Retina Display 128GB Wi-Fi (over 35% off)
- Huffy Bantam 29″ 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bicycle (over 30% off)
“We found that choice and convenience are the biggest reasons shoppers start sooner in the season, so we designed a collection of competitive early deals to offer their pick of top brands across electronics, toys, apparel and more,” said Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer of eBay North America. “There’s simply no reason to wait for Black Friday to find the best prices or top gifts this holiday season when shoppers can start AND finish early with eBay.”
The company says more than 20 million items available for purchase will arrive in three days or less with eBay’s new Guaranteed Delivery program. Shoppers can simply search and filter millions of eligible listings by one, two and three-day shipping that’s right for them – and even better – millions of these items ship for free.