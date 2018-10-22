eBay Launches Instant Selling for Smartphones

For consumers looking for the quickest and easiest way to sell their unwanted smartphones, eBay has announced the launch of eBay Instant Selling. The new program allows consumers to sell their devices and get paid instantly with an eBay voucher, without having to manage the selling process. The entire process takes only a matter of minutes, from start to payment.

Instant Selling removes time spent waiting for their device to sell with a new option to receive instant payment in the form of an eBay voucher once the phone is listed. Standard smartphone trade-in providers typically offer 40 to 50 percent off the average market selling price, while eBay provides a higher return – up to 40% higher than trade-in values, on average.

A recent study commissioned by eBay found that while a majority of Americans (61%) have never sold or traded in a smartphone they no longer use, 2 in 5 (40%) have two or more unused smartphones currently in their home. That could equal potentially hundreds of dollars left on the table which could be applied toward a new device upgrade or anything else on your wish list by shopping on eBay.

“Millions of Americans have unused phones in their homes and simply don’t realize how much their devices are worth, probably because trade-in values are typically so low,” said Alyssa Steele, Vice President of Hard Goods, eBay. “With Instant Selling, people can find out exactly how much their phone is worth, and sell their phone within a matter of minutes to immediately help fund the holidays, or maybe something off their personal wish list.”

Instant Selling Equals Instant Gratification

Instant Selling allows consumers to enjoy a simplified selling experience while receiving competitive pricing on select eligible smartphones… instantly! Here’s how to put your phone’s current value toward your new smartphone:

Visit eBay.com/s/phone Enter your device info, determine if it’s eligible for Instant Selling Add images. Click List and accept terms Receive your instant voucher, which can be used toward the purchase of a new device on eBay Ship your phone quickly with a dedicated eBay shipping label you print off yourself

EBay says sellers can make more money selling phones on its site than on other sites or via trade-in: