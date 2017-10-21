EBay Launches Authenticate Service for Handbags

EBay has launched a new service called eBay Authenticate to fight knockoffs of designer purses. The service will help the site’s millions of buyers shop with confidence for luxury handbags, backpacks, shoulder bags, clutches, satchels and messenger bags.

EBay sellers can now utilize the service to list luxury handbags and wallets valued at $500+ and receive 80% of the final selling price when selling luxury handbags from 12 high-end brands, including Balenciaga, Burberry, Céline, Chanel, Christian Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Valentino. For a limited time, the service will accept luxury handbags valued at $250+ and sellers will receive 90% of the final sale price.

For eBay buyers, they can shop more confidently for luxury handbags knowing that items marked with an “Authenticity Verified” label are backed by a 200 percent Money Back Guarantee.

“We’re making it even easier for our buyers to shop quickly and confidently for luxury handbags,” said Laura Chambers, Vice President of Consumer Selling at eBay. “With tens-of-thousands of high-end handbags currently available, eBay is primed to boost customer confidence in selling and shopping for an amazing selection of designer merchandise. We also believe our sellers will love this service, as it provides them with a white-glove service when selling luxury handbags. We’re looking forward to expanding this program to other brands and categories next year.”

To get started, sellers just follow four simple steps: