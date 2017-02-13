EBay Expands to Latin America With Aeropost.com

SAN JOSE — EBay has extended an agreement with Latin America’s Aeropost.com. The deal will create a best-in-class shopping, payment and package delivery experience for customers in Latin America and the Caribbean, allowing them to access tens of millions of eBay.com listings.

Aeropost.com provides transparent, all-inclusive pricing on tens of millions of products, and can deliver them directly to customers’ doorstep or one of the more than 100 aeropost.com storefront pickup locations across 40 countries.

“We’re thrilled to partner with aeropost.com to bring eBay’s expansive selection of inventory to a broader consumer audience in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Sylvie De Wever, eBay’s General Manager of Latin America. “The relationship allows eBay to leverage aeropost.com’s leadership in cross-border logistics to deliver a seamless shopping experience to a relatively untapped buyer segment.”

Nicolas Maslowski, CRO of aeropost.com, said: “We have made our alliance even stronger, giving Latin Americans the opportunity to buy their favorite eBay products from the comfort of their country, with clarity and ease of pricing, using their own local currency, stress-free.”

The initial list of countries to take advantage of the partnership includes the Bahamas, British Virgin Islands (Tortola), Costa Rica, El Salvador, Grand Cayman, Honduras, Jamaica, Panamá, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos – with more countries to be added in the near future.

With this new relationship, aeropost.com and eBay provide customers in Latin America and the Caribbean a unique cross-border shopping experience by allowing them to purchase eBay products on aeropost.com. After finding their perfect item on eBay, customers then copy the eBay URL into aeropost.com, which calculates an all-inclusive price that includes the price of the product, shipping, handling, taxes, and fees all rolled into one. Customers make just a single payment to aeropost.com. Depending on the country, aeropost.com offers a variety of financing options using local currency, such as cash, PayPal, zero interest financing in installments and credit card points.

With over 1 billion listings worldwide, eBay’s vision for commerce is one that is enabled by people, powered by technology, and open to everyone—creating more economic opportunity for all. eBay continues to enhance the shopping experience for its sellers and buyers, including making the platform’s massive selection of inventory more accessible to customers across the globe.