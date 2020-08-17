Eaton Ranks on 2020 Top 50 Employers List by STEM Workforce Diversity Magazine

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power management company Eaton has earned a spot on the 19th annual Top 50 Employers list by STEM Workforce Diversity magazine. The Top 50 Employers list is by readers’ choice and is featured in the magazine’s summer 2020 edition.

“ As an innovator in power management solutions, Eaton strives to create an environment where critical thinking and ingenuity are highly valued,” said Astrid Mozes, vice president, power and motion controls, Hydraulics Group, Eaton. “ It is increasingly important for us to be an employer of choice for the talented STEM candidates who will help us build a strong foundation for future generations of innovators.”

The Top 50 Employers list is the result of an annual survey sent to randomly selected readers who chose the top companies in the U.S. that they would most like to work with or believe would provide a positive working environment for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals who are members of minority groups, women and people with disabilities.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 93,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

Katy Brasser, (216) 232-8869

katybrasser@eaton.com