Eaton Introduces New TVS® R3100 Supercharger for Aftermarket Applications

GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power management company Eaton today introduced its Twin Vortices Series (TVS®) R3100 supercharger rotors for aftermarket applications. Based on the design of the popular TVS R2650, the new TVS R3100 moves at least 10 percent more air and maintains the same design footprint within the engine bay.

“The all-new Eaton TVS R3100 is the next step in performance from the popular TVS platform,” said Jeffrey Saxton, aftermarket product manager, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “Taking the best attributes from the extremely efficient TVS R2650, the R3100 retains a high-twist, four-lobe rotor design, and features specialized coatings and minimized weight to maximize overall performance across a wide variety of RPMs.”

The R3100 was developed in response to customer demand for greater airflow from a similar-sized package. This innovative design results in greater displacement than the TVS R2650, allowing Eaton’s aftermarket partners to bring even higher performance to their customers with only slight modifications to their existing housings for a better under-hood fit and a quicker time to market.

“Eaton supercharger components offer unsurpassed quality and dependability, providing consistent performance for the life of the product,” said Saxton. “Our testing protocols and flow-mapping are repeatable and in line with automotive engineering industry standards.”

Eaton is a global leader in supercharger technology, producing more than 9 million units over more than 30 years. All Eaton supercharger components are produced with state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and feature a patented rotor coating for improved efficiency. Eaton’s powder coating fills gaps between rotor lobes, tips and faces to mitigate air leakage and creates a near-zero clearance between components, resulting in optimal performance.

The TVS 3100 will be available exclusively from Eaton’s aftermarket supercharger partners— Magnuson Products, LLC; Harrop Engineering; ROUSH Performance; Edelbrock, LLC; and Superchargers Online— which will announce specific applications and performance specifications using this new technology in the future. Learn more about Eaton’s new TVS R3100 supercharger.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

Thomas Nellenbach

thomasjnellenbach@eaton.com

(216) 333-2876 (cell)