Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kodak will host the Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET. Executive Chairman James Continenza and Chief Financial Officer David Bullwinkle will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on November 10, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the financial results.


Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Dial in - Toll-Free (877) 359-9508
Dial in - Toll (224) 357-2393
Audience Passcode 7172977

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a2q25wus


Contacts

Media Contact:
Kurt Jaeckel, Kodak, +1 585-490-8646, kurt.jaeckel@kodak.com

Investor Contact:
Paul Dils, Kodak, +1 585-724-4053, shareholderservices@kodak.com

