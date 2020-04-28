EarthTronics Introduces New High Efficiency PL – L Type B LEDs for Retrofit Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Retail Fluorescent Applications

New 4000K and 5000K PL - L Type B LEDs from EarthTronics provide up to a 58 percent energy savings

MUSKEGON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces two new high-efficient EarthBulb PL - L Type B ballast bypass LEDs offering great light output to replace 22.5” long 2G11 base PL - L fluorescent lamps for commercial, industrial, institutional, manufacturing, retail, school and warehouse environments.

Designed for applications with frequent on-off where energy savings is required, the 17-watt EarthBulb PL - L Type B LEDs are available in 4000K and 5000K with a 300° beam angle, providing 2200 lumens and a CRI of 82. Saving up to 58 percent compared to fluorescent PL - L, the LEDs include an internal universal driver for direct wire use on 120-277VAC power supplies that eliminates ballast maintenance and compatibility concerns.

To install the 17-watt EarthBulb PL - L Type B LEDs, simply direct wire the line voltage past the fluorescent ballast directly to the lamp socket. The EarthBulb PL - L Type B LEDs are suitable for dry and damp locations in addition to open and enclosed fixtures.

With a 50,000 hours performance life, the new 17-watt EarthBulb PL - L Type B LEDs from EarthTronics perform in extreme temperature ranges, operating from -20°C to -45°C. The 4000K and 5000K LEDs are RoHS certified, UL listed for use in the USA and Canada, and FCC approved. They come with a 10-year warranty. For additional energy savings, these products can be matched to utility rebates by using the EarthTronics Rebate Finder located at www.earthtronics.com/rebate-finder/.

Visit www.earthtronics.com for more information about the new high-efficient EarthBulb PL - L Type B 4000K and 5000K (https://www.earthtronics.com/product/2200-lumen-17-watt-pl-l-type-b-22-5-2g11/) LEDs.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Muskegon, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

