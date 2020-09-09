EarthLink Files Suit Against Charter Communications for Duping Customers Into Switching Providers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today EarthLink, a leading provider of internet and online services, filed a complaint in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York against Charter Communications Operating, LLC (Charter), which operates under the trade name Spectrum, for engaging in a scheme to mislead EarthLink service subscribers to switch internet providers. EarthLink has brought forward this action to seek damages sustained as a result of Charter’s wrongdoing.

In violation of its legal and contractual duties, Charter has falsely informed EarthLink customers, among other things, that (a) EarthLink is “out of business”; (b) Charter has “taken over” EarthLink; and (c) EarthLink internet service “wasn’t available” in markets where it was. These false statements have reduced connectivity options for customers when they need it most, damaged EarthLink’s reputation and brand, and directly resulted in lost customers.

As an Internet Service Provider (ISP), EarthLink offers high-speed internet, premium email, web hosting, and privacy and data security products to consumers across the United States. EarthLink has key partner relationships with several of the nation’s largest providers, enabling the Company to offer connectivity services to millions of households nationwide. As a result of the merger between AOL and Time Warner in 2000, Earthlink entered into a High-Speed Service Agreement with Time Warner that allowed Earthlink to sell its branded high-speed data service over Time Warner’s (now Charter’s) cable network. To date, EarthLink has paid Charter and its predecessor, Time Warner, several hundred million dollars (and more than $150 million in the last five years alone) in order to use Charter’s cable network and to compensate Charter for handling billing and service issues.

“ Charter is engaged in a campaign of deception with the purpose of misleading consumers about their internet options. Charter has spread false rumors about the financial health of EarthLink in order to grow its customer base and eliminate competition, ultimately enabling Charter to increase prices in the future. Charter’s efforts have reduced service accessibility and increased consumer costs during the midst of a global pandemic, when the budgets of middle-class families are already being stretched to their limits. Access to affordable, reliable and high-speed internet is an economic lifeline for millions of Americans who are working or learning from home and are unable to access traditional office spaces or classrooms,” said Damien Marshall, partner at King & Spalding and counsel to EarthLink.

The complaint cites statements from several EarthLink customers whose costs have been increased and access to affordable, reliable, and high-speed internet has been reduced as a result of Charter’s actions. A number of false statements by Charter customer service representatives were made to EarthLink customers including:

“ Spectrum made an unauthorized charge to my EarthLink Internet account which could not be reversed by EarthLink. Consequently, I had to switch to Spectrum * * Wish that EarthLink had internet service in my area independent of Spectrum.”

“ I was switched by spectrum . . . they told me earthlink wasn’t in business anymore * * I would really like to find a fast internet. . haven’t so far. ”

“ Our CATV system stopped carrying EarthLink internet unless we paid double for it.”

