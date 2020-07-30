EarthLink Earns Designation as a 2020 Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EarthLink, a leading provider of internet and online services, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, confirms that over 80% of employees rate their experience at EarthLink as consistently positive.

“This certification is a significant achievement. We are proud to be certified and honored by the feedback our team shared through this process,” said EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad. “We make employee experience a priority every day because we understand that our employees having consistently positive experiences directly affects our ability to deliver positive customer experiences.”

“One of the things that has always struck me about the experience of working here is a company-wide sense of personal ownership and pride in an iconic brand,” said Jesus Lopez, a sixteen-plus year employee. “Direct lines of communication from executive management to all levels of staff on a regular basis and the collaborative way in which people work allows for individuals to have opportunities for input into decision making that really resonates with people.”

Feedback from other employees tell more of the story of why EarthLink earned the certification:

“All are treated equal. Inclusion and diversity are at their best in this organization.”

“Most supportive, light-hearted, dedicated team I've worked with in my career.”

“Culture of One; we're all one company working together.”

“EarthLink has a unique and exciting culture. We are encouraged by our management to try new things.”

“I have never seen a company were the C-Suite works so closely with employees that are not direct reports. This give me a lot of confidence in knowing my work is understood and acknowledged by upper management.”

About EarthLink:

EarthLink offers secure, fast, and affordable internet access with coverage available to more households and small businesses in the U.S. than any other Internet Service Provider. EarthLink also provides premium email and privacy and security products for Consumers, while delivering digital marketing solutions and website design for Small Businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EarthLink is now redefining the next revolution in telecom with a customer-centric, asset-light model focused on partnerships and an enhanced customer experience that includes no data caps, no throttling, and no mandatory bundles. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune.

Meredith Fletcher

404-316-8330

meredith@mpressionspr.com