Earnnest Now Available at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, Northern Indiana Real Estate, Tomie Raines REALTORSⓇ, and Executive Realty

Digital earnest money service expands availability throughout Michigan and Northern Indiana

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earnnest, the largest digital earnest money service in the U.S., recently announced the availability of its platform in all 47 locations of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, Northern Indiana Real Estate, Tomie Raines REALTORSⓇ, and Executive Realty. This latest strategic partnership brings digital earnest money to more than 1,000 real estate agents throughout Northern Michigan, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Northern Indiana.

“From virtual showings to digitally signed purchase agreements and electronic earnest money deposits, we’re building pandemic-approved methods of helping our clients with their housing needs,” said Steve Fase II, brokerage president. “Even now that we are back to in-person showings, our agents and clients love using the Earnnest platform; it’s fast, efficient and easy.”

Earnnest is always free to use for agents, brokerages, escrow holders, and title attorneys with a flat $15 fee charged to buyers. The platform utilizes banking-level security and connects to every bank nationwide, sending automated receipts throughout the earnest money transfer to keep all parties updated on the status of the transaction.

“We are proud to bring Earnnest to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents throughout Michigan and Northern Indiana,” said Rick Altizer, Earnnest CEO. “Digital earnest money is now expected by clients during a fully virtual transaction, so Earnnest is a powerful tool agents can use to enhance service.”

Earnnest also continues to gain industry momentum as the standard for digital money movement in real estate. Earnnest is a Nacha affiliate (the organization responsible for U.S. payments governance), an American Land Title Association preferred vendor, a RISMedia preferred service provider and a member of the 2020 REACH class, an accelerator operated by Second City Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORSⓇ (NAR).

“The more agents who have access to Earnnest, the more convenient, safe and streamlined a transaction becomes,” said Chris Basinger, vice president of sales at Earnnest. “We’ve built a solution that will not only help agents and their clients navigate today’s challenges but is also sustainable for a successful, digital future.”

ABOUT EARNNEST

Greenville, S.C.-based Earnnest is the largest digital earnest money service in the United States, allowing buyers to securely and electronically deposit funds directly to an escrow holder. Earnnest keeps agents, buyers and escrow holders in the loop with automated emails and tracking information. Visit Earnnest.com for more information.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES MICHIGAN REAL ESTATE, NORTHERN INDIANA REAL ESTATE, TOMIE RAINES REALTORSⓇ AND EXECUTIVE REALTY

A family company serving nearly all of Michigan and Northern Indiana with 47 offices and over 1,000 real estate agents. Proud to be named a member of the Berkshire Hathaway Elite Circle, and regularly in the top 50 brokerages as ranked by Real Trends 500. Visit www.bhhsmichiganrealestate.com for details.

Melissa Kandel, Chief Marketing Officer

melissa@earnnest.com; (949) 903-9752