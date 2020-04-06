Earnin Creates New Community Tool to Help Find COVID-related Resources

New Tool Provides Easy Access to Resources for Rent, Food, Legal Fees and Healthcare; All Surfaced by Community

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earnin, the leader in innovative solutions to some of the world’s tougher financial problems, today announced that it has created a new tool to easily find and access COVID-19 resources related to finances, job loss, access to nutrition, shelter, renter or homeowner services, elder care and child services, among other categories. The free tool is available to anyone, easily accessible on the Earnin website.

“A few weeks ago, we created a Facebook group called Helpin, as a place where people could share resources for the challenges they’re facing right now,” said Ram Palaniappan, Founder and CEO of Earnin. “What we saw happen in the group was amazing - people contributed an astounding number of resources. Our engineering team got inspired and created a tool that categorizes all of those resources and makes them easy to search by need and region. What I love about this project is that it shows a community coming together to help one another.”

The new Earnin Community Tool includes resources pulled from the Helpin Facebook group, which grew to over 10,000 members in its first few weeks, along with additional resources that the Earnin team researched on its own. The Community Tool now comprises resources from all over the country. The Earnin team has conducted preliminary vetting for all of the content. Moving forward, Earnin will continue to support and grow this tool with the community’s help.

