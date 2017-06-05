Earlens Closes $118 Million Financing

MENLO PARK — Earlens Corporation, a privately held medical technology company that created and commercialized a revolutionary hearing aid,has closed a $73 million Series C preferred stock financing, and establishment of a structured debt facility with CRG LP for up to $45 million.

The company will use the money to support expanded commercialization of the Earlens Light Driven Hearing Aid, manufacturing scale-up, and next generation R&D pipeline.

New equity investors to Series C included Vertex Healthcare as lead, Cochlear Ltd, CRG, RK Mellon, Windham Venture Partners, and Sightline Partners. Participation by major existing investors included New Enterprise Associates, Aisling Capital, Lightstone Ventures, and Medtronic.