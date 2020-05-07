EA SPORTS Announces Madden NFL 21 Will Be Available on Xbox Series X

Players Can Upgrade Madden NFL 21 from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at No Additional Cost

WHO: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) WHAT: Today, during an episode of Inside Xbox, Super Bowl MVP and Madden NFL 20 cover athlete Patrick Mahomes unveiled that EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 is coming to Xbox Series X, promising to make players feel next level when the next generation console launches. EA SPORTS and Microsoft also announced a program for players who purchase Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One to upgrade to Xbox Series X at no additional cost, ensuring that players will not have to purchase Madden NFL 21 twice. “The development teams at EA are always pushing the envelope to leverage new technology in exciting ways that benefit their fans and we’re thrilled by the work they’ve done in optimizing Madden NFL 21 for Xbox Series X,” said Sarah Bond, Head of Xbox Partnerships and Business Development. “We’re delighted to be partners as we usher in the next generation of gaming.” To receive the offer, players must purchase Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One by December 31, 2020 and upgrade to Xbox Series X by March 31, 2021. Check out the Madden NFL announcement featuring Patrick Mahomes here and to watch the full Inside Xbox episode visit https://youtu.be/REwzQraW7K4. WHEN: EA SPORTS will have more news on the next generation as we approach EA PLAY Live on June 11. WEBSITE: More details about Madden NFL 21 on Xbox Series X can be found on https://www.ea.com/nextlevel

