E3/Sentinel Announces Rebrand to Avantus Federal

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WeAreAvantus--E3/Sentinel, a NewSpring Holdings company, announces that beginning today, the company will operate under the new brand name of Avantus Federal. This brand comes after two years of transformative growth that followed the acquisition of five companies: E3 Federal Solutions, Sentinel, Data Works, Operational Intelligence and Lucid Perspectives. The rebrand solidifies the company’s posture as a mission-focused, service-driven solutions industry leader offering innovations and unparalleled solutions to its clients.

“This is a significant milestone for our organization and highlights our capabilities, our growth and our commitment to both our clients and our employees,” said Avantus Federal CEO Andy Maner. “Our unification to Avantus Federal is about much more than simply refreshing our logo, website and colors. It’s about fully expressing all that inspires us and communicating our unique vision to our customers today and tomorrow.”

For more than a decade, all these legacy brands were built on exceptional delivery and high attention to outcomes. The new Avantus brand gives the organization the opportunity to continue to empower eminence at our clients now and into the future. The rebrand includes a new name, logo, website, mission statement and values that better align with the organization’s collective future vision while embracing the impressive heritage of each organization.

“The Avantus brand symbolizes our continuous growth and innovation,” said Chris Blahm, Avantus Federal Chief Growth Officer “The name ‘Avantus’ – which signals both ‘advantage’ and ‘vantage point’ – reflects our hyper-focused, outcome-oriented business, where our employees are part of everything we do. As we advance to this next chapter, we are going to continue to empower eminence and deliver exceptional outcomes from our people that will be bolstered by our technology, innovation and platforms.”

About Avantus Federal

Avantus Federal, a NewSpring Holdings company, is a mission-focused services and solutions company headquartered in McLean, VA. Since E3 Federal Solutions and The Sentinel Company combined forces in 2018 and rebranded in 2020, Avantus works as a unified company to draw upon its heritage companies’ histories of consistent growth and high performance in the federal services market.

Avantus’s services and solutions are designed, tailored, and executed based on our long history of helping our Homeland Security, Defense, Intelligence, and Federal Civilian customers solve complex problems. Our capabilities include, Project & Portfolio Management, Facilities, Acquisition & Sustainment, Systems Engineering Technical Services, Operations & Analysis, Transformation & Advisory Services, Data & Software Solutions, Digital Innovation, and Augmented Intelligence. Visit Avantus Federal at www.avantusfederal.com.

About NewSpring Holdings:

NewSpring Holdings, the dedicated, diversified holding company within NewSpring with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2.0 billion across four distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

Jacqueline Lampert

jlampert@e3sentinel.com

jlampert@avantusfederal.com