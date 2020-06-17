DYOPATH Unveils Newly Branded Website

HOUSTON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CustomerService--DYOPATH, an industry leading Managed Service Provider (MSP), has unveiled their newly branded website, www.DYOPATH.com. The website launch is part of a major rebranding initiative for the company finalizing the merger of DYONYX and Single Path from March 1, 2020.

With offices in Houston, TX and Chicago, IL, DYOPATH works with the single purpose of helping their clients combat the ongoing increase of cyber threats, the growth in more complex IT environments, and the ever-increasing human capital shortages. They customize their comprehensive suite of IT services to be perfectly matched with organization’s individual needs, providing unmatched IT protection to help mitigate risks and losses while staying ahead of threats and productivity.

DYOPATH’S identity has been carefully redesigned to reflect the brand pillars that will guide the company as it continues to lead the way in providing trusted IT services, according to President and Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Clary. “Our new brand pillars at DYOPATH illustrate how we create long-standing, trusted partnerships with our clients, backed by exceptional service and unmatched expertise. Our team is making significant efforts to ensure our new brand reflects these ideals, and we're excited to show the world where DYOPATH is headed," said Clary.

“The launching of our new DYOPATH website is the result of both DYONYX and Single Path coming together as one fully realized company,” says Rob Koch, Chief Executive Officer at DYOPATH. “Our new brand pillars and website are important in helping DYOPATH establish our strong position in the IT industry.”

About DYOPATH: DYOPATH, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP), was founded to empower organizations by delivering trusted IT solutions that are grounded in accountability resulting in exceptional customer service. With locations in Houston, TX and Chicago, IL, DYOPATH helps clients focus on what they do best by providing unparalleled support and services. No matter the industry, from education and energy to federal agencies, DYOPATH helps organizations use the power of their “business first” approach, resulting in efficiency gains and highly satisfied clients. DYOPATH has a US based Network Operations Center (NOC), Service Desk, and provides services including: Advanced Security, Cloud, Connectivity, Education, IT Outsourcing, Managed & Professional Services.

Jordan Orrico

DYOPATH

1.866.609.PATH

jordan.orrico@dyopath.com