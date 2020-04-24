Dynatrace Named a Leader for the 10th Consecutive Time in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring

Company recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software intelligence company, Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced it has been named a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring, with the furthest overall position for Completeness of Vision. This marks the 10th consecutive time Dynatrace has been positioned in the Leaders’ quadrant for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. A complimentary copy of the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring is available here.

“We are pleased to once again be recognized for our Leader position in Application Performance Monitoring,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management, Dynatrace. “Our customers tell us the application layer is more strategic and driving more business value than ever as they migrate an increasing number of workloads to their dynamic cloud environments. APM, however, is just one of several important capabilities supported by our Software Intelligence Platform. Dynatrace was purpose built for the full-stack observability needs of modern IT environments, where everything is software-driven, highly dynamic and runs in a complex ecosystem of microservices and containers, distributed across multiple clouds and data centers. With advanced automation and powerful, explainable AI at the core, Dynatrace accelerates innovation, increases team collaboration and efficiency, and delivers better business outcomes.”

The Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform includes multiple modules, underpinned by a common data platform. In addition to APM, the platform offers customers AIOps, infrastructure monitoring including metrics and logs, digital business analytics, and digital experience monitoring capabilities.

Dynatrace’s explainable AI engine, Davis™, which is built into the core of the Dynatrace® platform, proactively delivers precise answers to system degradations and performance anomalies. Davis automatically prioritizes these answers based on business impact, allowing BizDevOps teams to respond immediately to what matters most, and enabling them to accelerate digital transformation, simplify operations, and continuously drive better business outcomes.

Gartner also named Dynatrace a Customers’ Choice in the August 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Application Performance Monitoring report. These reviews are based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and using Dynatrace.

John Van Siclen, Dynatrace CEO, added, “This recognition is always appreciated. We believe, it’s the relationship with our customers, and the talent of our global products team that has made this possible for ten years running. Our customers push us, advise us, inspire us, and support us. Our products team listens carefully and innovates continuously. The combination is powerful, and the value we create together consistently sets us apart.”

Here is what a few of these customers have said about Dynatrace:

“The Dynatrace AI has completely changed what we focus on. Its ease of use and automatic answers have enabled our teams to be more self-service-oriented, get more insights, and help development to go faster.”– Jay Cotton, Performance Engineer Lead, Kroger.

“Having this level of visibility across our apps, clouds and infrastructure, and all of these capabilities in a single platform, provides tremendous value and is unlike anything we’ve ever seen in other solutions.” – Christian Heckelmann, Senior Systems Engineer, ERT.

“With Dynatrace’s AI, Davis, continuously watching for anomalies from performance, user experience, or content quality issues, we discover and address problems before students are impacted. This has transformed the way we work, allowing us to switch from reacting to problems to proactively optimizing our students’ experiences.” – Mark Kaplan, Senior Director IT, BARBRI.

Simultaneously, Gartner released its Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring report where Dynatrace scored highest in five out of six use cases. A complimentary copy of this report is available here.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With advanced observability, AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Gartner disclaimers

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring, Charley Rich, Federico De Silva, 22 April 2020. Before 2015, Dynatrace was listed as Compuware. Dynatrace was spun off from Compuware following the privatization of Compuware in December 2014.

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring, August 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Hailey Melamut

March Communications

dynatrace@marchcomms.com

+1 617.960.9856

Tristan Webb

Spark Communications

dynatrace@sparkcomms.co.uk

+44 207.436.0420