dunnhumby Presents “Untangling the Spaghetti Bowl: A Customer First Approach to Retail Media” Webinar on June 18

With guest speaker Sucharita Kodali, the webinar will dive into the state of retail media networks, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer shopping behavior and retail media, and strategies for retailers to deliver a more valuable customer experience

dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data Science, today announced it will hold a complimentary webinar, "Untangling the Spaghetti Bowl: A Customer First Approach to Retail Media," on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time featuring guest speaker Sucharita Kodali, VP and Principal Analyst for Forrester Research and John O'Reilly, SVP of Customer Development, North America for dunnhumby.

The webinar will explore how COVID-19 has forced consumers in the U.S. and around the world to quickly adopt new behaviors, which are dramatically impacting how they shop and go about their daily lives. With a rich and growing trove of data and online reaching its tipping point, Kodali and O’Reilly will detail how retailers have a small window of opportunity to reassess how to effectively use their media channels – in-store, online and direct-to-consumer – to drive loyalty and sustainable growth, or risk losing out.

“The emergence of new channels and the rise of digital has raised the bar for what is now customer experience table stakes in retail. It is increasing the capability gap among retailers of all sizes, while also driving a glut of channel providers to help retailers play catch-up,” said O’Reilly. “New consumer behaviors forced by the pandemic and the resulting tsunami of data have brought new challenges to retailers. By more effectively activating retail media, retailers can provide their customers with a more relevant experience while also generating alternative revenue amid a very challenging market.”

Attendees of the webinar will learn about:

The role of and current state of retail media networks

The dunnhumby COVID-19 Customer Response model and the impact of COVID-19 on consumer shopping behavior and retail media

Strategies and best practices to deliver a more valuable customer experience with retail media through the phases of COVID-19 and beyond

What: Untangling the Spaghetti Bowl: A Customer First Approach to Retail Media When: Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Registration: Registration is available online here Who: John O’Reilly, SVP of Customer Development, dunnhumby Guest speaker Sucharita Kodali, VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester Research

Kodali is an expert on eCommerce, omnichannel retail, consumer behavior, and trends in the online shopping space. She is also an authority on technology developments that affect the online commerce industry and vendors that facilitate online marketing and merchandising. Kodali is also the lead analyst and author of Retailers: You're The Next Media Moguls. According to the report, “By serving ads to their customers at relevant moments, digital business professionals and commerce companies deliver a superior customer experience while also cultivating a rapidly growing new revenue stream with healthy margins.”

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley’s. For more information, visit www.dunnhumby.com.

