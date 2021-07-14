Duda Lands $50 Million Series D

PALO ALTO — Duda, a professional website builder for digital agencies and SaaS companies, has raised $50 million in Series D financing, led by Claridge IL as well as existing investors Susquehanna Growth Equity and Vintage Investment Partners. This is Duda’s largest financing round to date and brings the total raised by the company to $100 million.

Duda says there are now one million published websites built by over 17,000 web professionals worldwide on the Duda platform. This new funding will be used to accelerate growth even further by developing new products and features and expanding investments across all departments, including R&D, sales, and marketing.

Duda is the leading website development platform created specifically for web professionals that build websites for small business customers. For agencies and freelancers, the platform allows for easier collaboration with clients through the entire web design process — from content collection through design, revisions, approval, and launch. Duda is also a trusted partner for vertical SaaS platforms that are looking to scale by integrating Duda’s white-label website builder into their core offering, expanding their value to customers in tandem with growing their recurring revenue.

The platform speeds the development of websites that convert increased traffic into increased sales. Web pros use Duda to create business and ecommerce websites that are fast, scalable, integrated, and easy to master for their clients. SaaS platforms have the option to extend and customize Duda’s solution, so they can use Duda’s robust set of APIs to create thousands of sites that are automatically prepopulated with their customers’ content. Duda stays on the cutting edge with ongoing updates, tools, and rapid response to changes in search engine ranking algorithms — including the most recent Core Web Vitals update from Google.

“This is an exciting time for Duda. We have seen our growth significantly accelerate and feel that with this additional financing, we can step on the gas and grow even faster,” said Itai Sadan, Co-Founder and CEO of Duda. “Claridge IL is very much aligned with Duda’s expansion plans and vision for the future, and we are highly confident that their expertise, network, and resources will contribute to our continued global expansion and product development.”