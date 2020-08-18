DSG and Bestat Partner in Building COVID-19 Clinical Trials in Singapore

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DSG, Inc., a global leader of eClinical software solutions and services for the life sciences industry along with their CRO partner, Bestat Pharmaservices Corp. (Bestat) are building studies to support COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in Asia. This includes a study now progressing to Phase III that evaluates a novel monoclonal antibody as a treatment to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by binding to specific proteins found on the surface of the virus.

With the medical community facing extraordinary challenges, as it desperately searches for a vaccine to slow the progression and accelerate recovery of SARS-CoV-2, it is critical to have the ability to build effective clinical trial solutions at a rapid pace and also be adaptive to the ever changing landscape and challenges brought on by the pandemic. DSG, with its proven and intuitive eCaseLink platform provides the right tools for Bestat to achieve these goals.

DSG’s platform enabled Bestat to rapidly build solutions for data collection, management and analysis, helping the clinical trials progress all the way from Phase I to Phase III in a very efficient and accelerated manner by ensuring clean data with real time data export and tools for analysis. Bestat primarily leveraged the eCaseLink Designer module to build the studies in-house in just a few days, while maintaining the integrity for these demanding trials and timelines. The eCaseLink Designer and EDC module helped create and manage the development of electronic clinical trial research questionnaires for the sponsors to effectively collect data from participating patients. Due to the success of these trials, Bestat has contracted with DSG to utilize the Interactive Response Technology (IRT) to manage Randomization and Drug Supply Management (RTSM) for the upcoming Phase III studies.

“We believe that with strong partners, DSG can provide the most effective solutions in the race to find a cure for this pandemic,” said Tony Varano, CEO at DSG. “We applaud Bestat and their team for efficiently using our eCaseLink platform and with their expertise, conducting effective trials and moving them closer to the finish line.”

About DSG

DSG, Inc. is a leading global eClinical provider with a unified suite of innovative technology solutions for the global clinical research community. DSG's eClinical software platform provides competitive advantage that is cost-effective and quickest to build. DSG’s award-winning eCaseLink solutions are used in thousands of clinical trials around the globe.

About Bestat

Bestat is a contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to offering solutions to our customers with the highest quality and professional attitude through time-efficient clinical trial management and data processing. The value professionalism Bestat delivers is expertise leveraged over a broad range of services, and a passionate and talented team of experts to help you make the best decision in conducting clinical trial or research. Having directly served a number of internationally recognized pharmaceutical, biomedical companies and institutes, we have confidences to be trusted as your best partner in clinical trial areas. (https://www.bestat.com.tw/)

Ricky Lee Brohmer

DSG, Inc.

+1 262-219-2168

rbrohmer@dsg-us.com