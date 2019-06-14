Dropbox Unveils New Features

File storage service Dropbox is unveiling a revamped version of its app that lets you access content from different programs.

Users can try out the new Dropbox via a desktop app and early access program.

With the new version of Dropbox, you can:

Create, access, and share cloud content like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides and Microsoft Office files within Dropbox. You can also choose to open Microsoft Office files in Office Online or the Google web editor.

Building on existing integrations with tools from companies like Salesforce, Adobe, and Autodesk, Dropbox is introducing three new integrations. They’ll work seamlessly with Dropbox to help bring your content into context: