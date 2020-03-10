Driverbase Introduces Vehicle Graph® to Make It Easier for Drivers to Find Their Perfect Ride

User generated vehicle ratings track owner satisfaction levels for all popular models

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Driverbase Inc. announced Vehicle Graph® now includes consumer ratings coverage for all popular models and has progressed from beta to general availability. Every day, people use Driverbase to generate personalized vehicle recommendations by setting their unique preferences and rating a current vehicle. This release increases the influence consumer ratings have on vehicle recommendations and allows drivers to conduct more detailed inventory searches on the marketplace.

“ Consumers continue to struggle with and pay for 900+ touchpoints on average per car search using the traditional marketplaces and dealership websites. Driverbase enables car shoppers to harness the power of artificial intelligence to make smarter car purchase decisions,” said Dan Jackson, CEO at Driverbase Inc.

Key Features

User generated vehicle ratings track owner satisfaction levels

Represents all new & used cars, trucks and SUVs

Actively monitors future releases and model lineup changes from all automotive manufacturers

About Driverbase Inc.

Founded in 2018, Driverbase Inc. is an automotive marketplace that provides drivers with personalized vehicle recommendations and connects them to local dealership inventory. Our mission is to deliver the best car search website experience. Driverbase has compiled vehicle information and implemented artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to calculate the optimal vehicle recommendations for every driver.

Shop 600,000+ new, certified and used cars for sale on the marketplace.

