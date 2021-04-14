Drake Star Partners Unveils Comprehensive Electric and Autonomous Vehicle Industry Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO – Drake Star Partners today published its “State of the Advanced Mobility Industry Report 2021.” The study focuses on the great acceleration of electrification and autonomy, the effects of COVID-19 and their respective recoveries in its aftermath. To read the “State of the Advanced Mobility Industry Report 2021,” click here.

“2020 was a year like no other with COVID-19 having a profound impact on the automobile industry,” said Vitaly Golomb, partner, Drake Star Partners. “A year later with widespread vaccinations underway, there is cautious optimism for a return to normalcy. Electric vehicles look to regain momentum as a new US administration commits to an environmental focus, while autonomous vehicles face a more challenging path ahead. This report provides a comprehensive look at both industries, where they currently stand, and where they are headed in the future.”

Impacts of COVID-19

The “State of the Advanced Mobility Industry Report 2021” focuses on the pandemic’s macro-level impacts on the auto industry. It looks at the changing urban mobility preferences as a result of COVID-19 and how major auto players have had to adjust. It also identifies the likely winners and losers from the pandemic and how tech and VC will potentially play a role in the recovery.

The “State of the Advanced Mobility Industry Report 2021” is divided into three sections:

State of the Industry – Electric Vehicles : A thorough analysis of the accelerated global adoption of electric passenger cars, commercial trucks, busses, aviation, and two-wheel transportation, as well as the electric batter y and charging infrastructure landscape .

State of the Industry – Autonomous Vehicles : An in-depth review of the potential for self-driving passenger and commercial vehicles , and the technical, regulatory and customer perception challenges to mass adoption the industry faces.

The Advanced Mobility Almanac – An extensive look at more than 50 global corporations working on electric and autonomous vehicles.

For more information on Drake Star Partners and to download a copy of the “State of the Advanced Mobility Industry Report 2021,” visit www.drakestar.com.

About Drake Star Partners

Drake Star Partners is a global investment banking firm serving the technology, media and communications sectors (TMC) with offices in New York, London, Paris, Munich, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Geneva. The firm focuses on M&A and corporate finance for its clients worldwide. Drake Star Partners completed over 370 transactions since 2004, 70% of which are cross-border.

Drake Star Partners is the marketing name for the global investment bank Drake Star Partners Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates. In the USA, all securities are transacted through Drake Star Securities LLC. In the USA, Drake Star Securities LLC is regulated by FINRA and is a member of SIPC. Drake Star UK Limited (FRN 942020) is an appointed representative of Kession Capital Ltd (FRN582160) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. © 2016 Drake Star Partners Limited. www.drakestar.com

Media Contact:

Donna Loughlin Michaels

Loughlin Michaels Group

donna@lmgpr.com

(408) 393-5575