Dragonchain Launches Provably Fair $50,000 Digital Treasure Hunt Around Discovery Science’s Open Source Money Premiere

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragonchain, small business of the year in innovative blockchain technologies, today announced a $50,000 digital treasure hunt around the broadcast premiere of Open Source Money.

Premiering on the 4th of July holiday in the United States on Discovery Science Channel at 10AM EDT/PDT, Open Source Money is a groundbreaking documentary series about the rise of the blockchain company Dragonchain, originating from The Walt Disney Company in 2016.

The 5-part documentary series, produced by Vision Tree, highlights the company’s story through the volatile landscape during the explosive growth of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies worldwide. Each episode focuses on the role played in the blockchain space by people like Patrick Byrne, Brock Pierce, and Joe Roets, as well as companies such as Disney, and Facebook. The series takes Discovery Science’s viewers on an exploration journey through the global evolution of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

The digital treasure hunt, open for participation to all viewers, highlights the capabilities of Dragonchain’s Provably Fair Contest System, a blockchain technology-based application. Treasure seekers submit their answers in a simple form. Behind the scenes, blockchain technology is used to guarantee a provably fair selection of the entries, backed by hundreds of millions of dollars worth of proof.

Anyone can partake in the digital treasure hunt by watching Open Source Money each week, to find answers to clues revealed on Dragonchain’s weekly live broadcast on YouTube, Super Happy Dragon Lucky. Alternatively, it is available as a podcast on all podcast platforms. For official rules and to enter as a treasure hunter, visit Dragonchain's Official Provably Fair Contest Page.

The grand prize amount will be 500,000 DRGN, valued currently at more than $50,000 USD.

Every entry from treasure seekers is time stamped and recorded on multiple blockchains. For selection, the system uses future hashes of a predefined block height of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The combined hashes are used to select the winner based on an algorithm. It is not possible to know the hash of a block height of any one blockchain, thus making it nearly impossible to profitably game the system. The end result is a fully transparent selection process where entrants can verify for themselves who the winner is and that the results are fair and accurate.

About Dragonchain™

Dragonchain simplifies the secure integration of real business applications and data on a blockchain. The blockchain platform provides features such as protection of business data and operations, multi-currency support, and fast RESTful API integrations with any blockchain or legacy system. The company provides a full open source ecosystem to enable the creation of successful and scalable blockchain projects for enterprises with long-term value. Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform in 2014.

About Vision Tree Media

Vision Tree creates maximum positive impact and is leading a world paradigm shift through cutting-edge Media and Technology. The company develops and finances a slate of creatively dynamic and commercially viable media properties that have the potential to garner awards and breakout at the box office. In television, Vision Tree is working with partners to build an Unwired Network of Worldwide Distribution that brings together major traditional Network Broadcast companies with short and long form Digital Platform Distribution. In technology, Vision Tree is amongst the early pioneers in applying Blockchain Technology to Media projects and has strategic investments in new proprietary systems that will revolutionize the entertainment industry. The company’s core mission is to awaken the masses, inspire solutions-based collaboration, and transform humanity’s unfolding story through Social Action Entertainment.

