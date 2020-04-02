DOTmed.com Introduces Free COVID-19 Equipment Redeployment Program for Hospitals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DOTmed.com, the world's leading online medical equipment marketplace, is launching a free service to help hospitals across the country support one another in their efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As ventilators, beds, monitors, and other medical devices are in dangerously short supply, DOTmed has created the Hospital Redeployment Program as a way for providers to list the items they are seeking, as well as the equipment, parts and supplies they wish to make available to their peers in need.

Listings for wanted items will be made available to DOTmed's largest-in-the-world online community of medical equipment dealers, ensuring the best possible prices for high-demand items in an online environment secured with state-of-the-art fraud prevention technology, as well as healthcare providers who may find themselves with excess items either before or after the crisis has passed in their area. Listings for available items will be shared exclusively with healthcare providers in the interest of moving equipment and supplies to regions where infection rates are rising.

“For over 20 years, DOTmed has assisted hospital in-house biomedical and clinical engineers in locating and transporting millions of assets,” said DOTmed CEO, Philip F. Jacobus. “Our large network and outstanding reputation as a trusted third-party platform for the exchange of medical equipment makes us uniquely well-suited to support hospitals as they seek out life-saving equipment in these unprecedented times.”

Listings in the Hospital Redeployment Program are created directly by healthcare providers themselves, with DOTmed customer service personnel standing by to assist them as needed. The listings can be created anonymously or publicly, with replies going directly to the healthcare provider. Any of the over 25,000 healthcare providers who already have a DOTmed account are pre-approved to participate in the Hospital Redeployment Program, others can easily submit a request and have access to the network in minutes.

To learn more, or start using the program, please visit us here: https://www.dotmed.com/features/redeployment.html

About DOTmed.com

DOTmed.com is the world's leading public trading platform for buying and selling medical equipment, parts and services. The website welcomes more than 22,000 unique visitors every day and features more than 750,000 listings on any given day. DOTmed was founded in 1999 as an open marketplace for healthcare professionals, medical equipment manufacturers, brokers, and dealers, and has more than 290,000 registered users.

Follow up on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Matt Ulman, matt@dotmed.com, 212-742-1200 x240