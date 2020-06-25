Dotmatics Acquires BioBright to Accelerate Laboratory Data Automation for the Lab of the Future

Complementary expertise provides a single vendor solution to streamline data workflows from ‘instrument to insight’, boosting research efficiency

End-to-end data automation will increase reproducibility of scientists’ experiments

Unique blend of data automation and processing will enhance data quality critical to AI and machine learning analytics

HERTS, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dotmatics Ltd., a scientific informatics software and services company that is driving the automation of laboratory data workflows for scientific discovery and innovation research, has today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire BioBright LLC, a leader in automating the flow of data from laboratory instruments to a secure cloud.

BioBright is a privately-owned scientific lab data automation company based in Boston, MA, dedicated to creating the smart laboratory of the future driven by the move to data-centric research. The company’s solutions enable scientists to automate the collection of data from in-house and externally networked sources, and then standardize and analyze crucial experimental data with validation and integrity checks built in. It began operations in 2015 and was funded early on by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to create a secure data collection platform for complex biological data. The team comprises experience from leading organizations in the space, including MIT, Harvard, Cornell, IBM, Perkin-Elmer and Ginkgo Bioworks.

The acquisition will create a unique combination of lab data capture, data processing, electronic lab notebook (ELN) and data analytics capability from a single supplier. All data coming from instruments, users or CROs will flow into a centralized informatics platform and through end-to-end workflows, allow scientists to increase lab efficiency and make better informed decisions. Successful transition to full digitalization in the form of a fully integrated ‘Lab of the Future’ is recognized throughout the life science industry and other scientific industries, as being critical to turning around the productivity deficit in research. It will also provide the solid and secure data foundation which will be key to improving innovation through better informed decision-making for scientists aided by next generation AI and machine learning.

The combined portfolio will be available from Dotmatics, meaning that customers will have the ability to automate their research data workflows without needing to manage multiple vendor relationships.

Dr Stephen Gallagher, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dotmatics, commented: “This is an exciting milestone in the history of Dotmatics and also hugely significant for our customers and the wider industry. For the first time world-leading informatics and lab data automation platforms are being brought together under a single vendor. Through complementary technologies, shared scientific expertise and industry insight, we will dramatically accelerate Dotmatics’ ability to innovate and drive lab data automation. We are delighted to welcome our new BioBright colleagues to Dotmatics and look forward to working together to create a game-changing solution for our customers’ journey towards the Lab of the Future.”

Charles Fracchia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer BioBright, added: “Scientific research has moved from being process-driven to data-centric. Scientists are inferring the results of experiments by analyzing more data than ever, and real-time data processing of terabytes of data is enabling analyses which were simply not possible in the manual era. Companies that own the cleanest, best-annotated data will be the most successful in making ground-breaking discoveries within this new paradigm. We are excited to combine BioBright with Dotmatics to build out a unique end-to-end offering that will allow our customers to achieve their data-driven future.”

As a customer of both companies, Jarrod Medeiros, Director of Informatics and IT at Casma Therapeutics said: “All research organizations need to maximize the efficiency of their laboratory workflows while at the same time ensuring they have the highest quality data on which to make decisions. The data automation workflows that will be possible from the combination of Dotmatics and BioBright will be an important new offering to the industry to help address these challenges.”

For further information visit https://www.labofthefuturetoday.com/

About Dotmatics Ltd. www.dotmatics.com

Dotmatics is a scientific informatics software and services company that is driving the automation of laboratory workflows for discovery and innovation research - accelerating the journey towards full digitalization and the Lab of the Future.

With a mission to give scientists access to all of their data, all of the time, Dotmatics provides a unique portfolio of tools for fully automated, end-to-end workflows including data acquisition, knowledge management, data storage, enterprise querying and reporting, and data analytics and visualization. Through these comprehensive solutions, the Company is helping its customers to increase lab efficiency and make better informed decisions driven by all data.

Dotmatics’ customers include many of the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research, chemicals and materials companies. Insight into the challenges faced by these organizations enables Dotmatics to focus on delivering versatile and intuitive products and services that have potential to turn around the productivity deficit in research and accelerate development of novel drug candidates or products.

Dotmatics was founded in 2005 by two scientists from Merck Pharmaceuticals (MSD). Since then it has built a strong and profitable business with an expert team of over 200 scientists, software developers and engineers, and project managers. The Company is headquartered in the UK with offices in USA, Korea and Japan and is backed by growth equity firm Scottish Equity Partners, SEP www.SEP.co.uk

About BioBright LLC www.biobright.com

BioBright's mission is to revolutionize the way biological research is done by building tools that augment the scientist.

Initially funded by DARPA, the Company’s deep experience in biomedical research gives it a unique perspective on how to make research more reproducible by giving scientists unprecedented capabilities without burdening them. BioBright’s team comes from many of the leading laboratories including MIT, Harvard, Cornell, IBM and Ginkgo Bioworks.

BioBright is now working with some of the most impactful groups and companies to propel biomedical research into the digital age.

