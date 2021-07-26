Doordash Trims Driver Pay

Doordash, the nation’s leading food-delivery service, has been cutting base pay for drivers around the country over the past month according to posts on Reddit and Facebook.

Base pay for regular Doordash deliveries has been cut from $3.00 per order to $2.00, $2.25 and $2.50 per order depending on market. As expected, many drivers — or dashers — are not happy about the pay cut especially with gas prices on the rise this year to over $3.15 per gallon on average according to AAA, In California gas prices average $4.33 per gallon. As independent contractors, dashers are responsible for paying gas, insurance and maintenance on their own vehicles — just like drivers with Uber and Lyft.

Doordash says it is making up for the cuts by increasing pay on longer deliveries from $3.50 to $4.75 per order. A company spokesperson would not say what constitutes a longer delivery, citing proprietary reasons. A notice of the changes sent to customers gave a 7-mile delivery as an example of longer trip. Since most deliveries are shorter, dashers will see a cut in overall pay and are even more reliant on customer tips. If there are no tips on an order, dasher pay would be just $2 to $2.50 per order depending on location.

It’s unclear if the pay cuts are happening across the country or just in certain areas. California drivers are exempt after Proposition 22 was passed last November which guarantees dashers at least 120% minimum wage while making deliveries.

A company spokesperson released the following statement: “DoorDash is committed to ensuring fair and equitable earnings opportunities for all Dashers, and we believe every order–both short and long distance trips–should be worth their time. To make these longer deliveries more worthwhile, we’re making an adjustment so Dashers get paid more for longer trips. We’re proud of the flexible earning opportunity DoorDash provides and eager to hear from Dashers on this new update and ways we can better serve them.”

Doordash went public last December but hasn’t reported a profit yet. The company is being squeezed by cities that have passed price caps on the amount they can charge to restaurants.

Last week, Doordash and other food delivery services sued its hometown city of San Francisco for passing a permanent 15% price cap on restaurant commissions according to Restaurant Business. Doordash charges as much as 30% commission on restaurant orders but with the pandemic hurting business, cities have been trying to put limits on charges by delivery services. As many as 80 cities nationwide have passed legislation capping food delivery commissions.

Grubhub, another major food delivery service, said that it only made 1% in profit after food sales before price caps were installed which included its marketing and other expenses. With price caps, Grubhub said profits are now zero in these cities.

Doordash has over 2 million drivers across the country and serves over 4,000 cities in all 50 states. The company says 90% of dashers work just 10 hours or less per week. Dashing has become one of the largest gig jobs in the nation.

In April, Doordash awarded 10 dashers $50,000 in cash each along with a $50,000 donation to their selected charity.