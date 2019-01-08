DoorDash Testing Self-Driving Delivery Vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash may not need human drivers in the future.

The online delivery service announced it will test food and grocery delivery with Cruise’s autonomous vehicles using the DoorDash platform. The test program will begin in the next few months in the San Francisco area.

Cruise is a developer of self-driving vehicles and has majority investment from General Motors as well as Honda and Softbank. Cruise has been testing self-driving cars in San Francisco for the past three years.

“Delivery is a significant opportunity for Cruise as we prepare to commercialize our autonomous vehicle technology and transform transportation,” said Cruise CEO Dan Ammann. “Partnering with DoorDash will provide us with critical learnings as we further our mission to deliver technology that makes people’s lives better and more convenient.”

DoorDash said it will use Cruise autonomous vehicles to test and improve the efficiency of getting food and groceries from DoorDash’s merchants to its customers’ doors. As part of the program, select DoorDash customers will receive deliveries from their favorite restaurants via a Cruise autonomous vehicle. In addition to ready-made restaurant meals, the partnership will also explore grocery fulfillment via Cruise vehicles for select grocers already partnered with DoorDash. DoorDash and Cruise expect to evaluate and develop safety, operational, and other learnings in the pilot.

“We are excited to partner with Cruise to develop our expertise in the autonomous vehicle delivery space,” said Tony Xu, CEO of DoorDash. “We see autonomous vehicles playing a major role in the future of delivery as consumer behaviors continue to shift online, and we are confident Cruise’s leading technology will help us scale to meet growing consumer demand.”