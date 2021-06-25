Doordash Teams Up With Albertson’s for Grocery Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash , the nation’s largest food delivery service, is continuing to expand into grocery delivery with a new deal with Albertsons Companies , one of the nation’s top grocers.

DoorDash will offer on-demand grocery delivery from nearly 2,000 Albertsons brand stores across the country including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and more from the DoorDash marketplace app.

Consumers can now order groceries and essentials on-demand for delivery within an hour through DoorDash’s marketplace with no time slot, queues or minimum order size required. Albertsons will offer more than 40,000 grocery items from stores for delivery via DoorDash, including fresh and prepared food, core grocery, floral and convenience items at select stores.

Whether shopping for a week’s worth of groceries, including dairy, eggs, bread, local produce, fresh meat and seafood, or grabbing a few fresh ingredients for the perfect weeknight meal, consumers can shop right on the DoorDash app to fulfill all of their grocery needs conveniently, quickly and affordably. In addition, in select markets, customers can order groceries through their local Albertsons Cos. store’s website for same-day delivery powered through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

“Consumers’ desire to get everything in their neighborhood on-demand has increased dramatically. We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the world, as they expand their already strong local footprint beyond their four walls to offer consumers convenient access to on-demand grocery delivery,” said Fuad Hannon, Head of New Verticals at DoorDash. “Leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertsons wide selection of fresh groceries, we are creating a one-stop shop for customers to access any of the essentials they need, delivered to their doorstep within an hour.”

“We are committed to expanding our delivery experience in order to meet our customers’ needs whenever, wherever and however they want,” said Chris Rupp, Chief Customer and Digital Officer, Albertsons Companies. “Our partnership with DoorDash is the next step in our digital transformation to help make our customers’ lives easier and help answer the perennial question, ‘What’s for dinner tonight?'”

The partnership includes both immediate and long-term initiatives, including supporting the expansion of Albertsons’ first-party grocery delivery business with DoorDash Drive, launching a custom loyalty program, expanding delivery hours, and offering a unique selection including specialty items, prepared meals, meal kits and new concepts.

In addition, DoorDash and Albertsons Cos. are offering a first-ever digital gaming experience, giving users the chance to play and score savings on future grocery orders. Users can now play “ In The Bag “, an interactive and exciting digital video game that prompts users to place as many fresh grocery staples as possible—including apples, asparagus, milk, and avocados— into a virtual DoorDash grocery bag before reaching the top and running out of space. The more groceries you can fit into your grocery bag, the more you save with promotions per tiered score with a top scorer having the chance to win a $5,000 credit toward purchases on DoorDash.

In celebration of the new partnership, through June 30, 2021, customers can get 40% off (up to $40 off) with code GROCERY on their first Albertsons grocery order.

All Albertsons stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $25 or more from Albertsons Cos.