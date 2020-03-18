Doordash Reduces Commissions to Restaurants

Delivery service Doordash announced it will drop commissions for restaurants for at least the next 30 days. Many restaurants have been devastated by the Covid-19 outbreak and are only offering takeout or delivery.

Doordash is announcing a package of commission relief and marketing support for new and existing DoorDash partner restaurants to help them generate up to $200 million in additional sales this year:

Beginning now and through the end of April, independent restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia can sign up for free with DoorDash and Caviar and pay zero commissions for 30 days. This is not a deferral of fees, nor will merchants be asked to pay anything back. For all existing DoorDash and Caviar partners, restaurants will pay no commission fees on pickup orders so customers can spend less time in the store. We are also providing additional commission reductions for eligible merchants that are already on DoorDash. Doordash is adding more than 100,000 independent restaurant partners to DashPass — its subscription program which offers $0 delivery for consumers — for free. Merchants on DashPass see higher sales, which are critical to helping restaurants through this difficult period. Doordash says it is also reducing commissions for those merchants already on DashPass, and providing all Caviar restaurants with the opportunity to participate in a $0 delivery fee program. E armarking up to $20 million in merchant marketing programs to generate more revenue for restaurants that are already on DoorDash.

The company also says it is shipping more than 1 million sets of free hand sanitizer and gloves to Dashers and Caviar couriers.