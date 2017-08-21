DoorDash Partners With Noah’s Bagels

SAN FRANCISCO — Food delivery service DoorDash is partnering with Noah’s NY Bagels, the California-based bagel brand, to provide door-to-door delivery of bagels and shmear, coffee, breakfast and lunch sandwiches from 45 locations across the state. This partnership marks the first time Noah’s NY Bagels will be available for on-demand delivery.

Noah’s began piloting its delivery partnership with DoorDash earlier this year, offering deliveries from 13 stores in the Bay Area. Since the initial pilot, the partnership has expanded to include delivery from Noah’s NY Bagels stores across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Jose and Sacramento. Throughout the process, the two companies have refined operations to ensure deliveries are fast, fresh and on-time.

“DoorDash is known for its selection of the best restaurants, and we’re proud to be expanding our menu by offering delivery from one of the most beloved California bagel brands,” said Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash. “Our focus on service and innovative technology pairs well with their focus on fresh, quality ingredients.”

“At Noah’s, we are committed to serving our guests wholesome and fresh-baked products because we know ingredient quality matters,” said Tyler Ricks, President. “Our DoorDash partnership means our fresh-baked bagels, shmears and sandwiches are available to everyone with just a few clicks. There really is no better way to start your day than with a fresh-baked bagel.”