DoorDash Orders Another $250 Million Investment

Delivery platform DoorDash has raised another $250 million co-led by Coatue Management and DST Global, valuing the company at $4 billion.

DoorDash is looking to expand and battle Grubhub, the nation’s leading food delivery service, as well as UberEats.

In March, the company raised $535 million led by Softbank’s giant Vision Fund.

The company says it has grown 250% year-over-year and now serves over 1,600 cities in the U.S. and Canada. It plans to reach 2,000 cities by the end of the year.

DoorDash has forged delivery partnerships with major restaurant chains Chipotle, IHOP, Red Lobster and White Castle, while signing exclusively with The Cheesecake Factory.