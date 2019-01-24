DoorDash Now Available in All 50 States

Food delivery app DoorDash said it is now the first on-demand delivery service to be available in all 50 states in the USA.

DoorDash is now live in its 48th, 49th, and 50th states with food delivery operations underway in Anchorage, AK; Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula, MT; and Sioux Falls, SD. They also launched service in Fargo, ND; Morgantown and Huntington, WV; and Cheyenne, WY.

The San Francisco company raised over $785 million in 2018.

DoorDash also announced the hiring of Ryan Sokol as DoorDash’s new VP of Engineering. Ryan will lead the engineering team, including the product, infrastructure, and data science teams, and will also serve as a member of the Management Team, reporting to CEO Tony Xu.

Ryan was previously head of engineering for DoorDash competitor Uber Eats where he was in charge of more than 200 engineers that worked on Uber Eats.