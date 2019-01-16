DoorDash Launches National TV Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO — Restaurant delivery service DoorDash is launching its first national TV ad campaign in the United States. The campaign, created in partnership with SF advertising agency M/H VCCP, will run across broadcast, digital, social and out-of-home channels from January 14th to March 31st.

In 2018, DoorDash tripled its valuation to more than $4 billion and quintupled its national footprint to 3,000 cities. The company raised $785 million in 2018 from investors including Softbank, Coatue Management and DST Global. Now that DoorDash is available to more than 80 percent of Americans, the company has reached critical mass and is ready to invest in TV spend to increase brand awareness nationwide.

The brand campaign, “Delicious at Your Door,” introduces DoorDash’s partnership with leading restaurant brands, featuring popular national chains on the platform including The Cheesecake Factory, Chipotle, and Wendy’s. Local TV spots will highlight city fan favorites available through the platform, including Portillo’s in Chicago and Mendocino Farms in Los Angeles. The TV campaign showcases a broad range of food delivery use cases—from a new mom in a maternity ward to a dorm room crammed with college students—to illustrate how DoorDash offers customers the possibility of more time for themselves and others.

“Food brings us together and is an essential reality for everyone. We were fascinated by the idea of every door opening you up to a different scenario, showcasing the world of possibilities when it comes to eating,” said David Bornoff, Head of Brand at DoorDash. “We want all of our new and existing DoorDash customers to walk away knowing that DoorDash has all of their favorite restaurants for any occasion at the tap of a button.”

The TV spot, created by critically acclaimed director duo, Greg and Lio , shows viewers a semi-surrealist world in which the bounds of gravity and laws of physics don’t apply. By grounding the scenes in relatable examples, viewers move freely between a fantastical world while maintaining a strong sense of practicality. A door motif is featured throughout the spot to reinforce the broad, diverse audience set for on-demand food delivery. Working with Lital Gurai, a Tel-Avivbased Art Director, the set design and art direction was brought to life using the DoorDash brand color palette through a rich series of hues infused into each room and wardrobe.

“Our world is changing rapidly, and so is the way we eat. We can all relate to feeling too exhausted to cook, or the desire for a pick-me-up comfort food when working late. Our story focuses on the reality of today’s consumer experiences, as we showcase all of the different places and people who use DoorDash,” said Kelsey Wilkins, Associate Creative Director at M/H VCCP.