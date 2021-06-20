Doordash Goes Down

Doordash, the nation’s leading food delivery service, is down for the count on a busy Saturday night. Customers are unable to place orders starting around 7:30 Eastern time, 4:30 Pacific.

Dashers are unable to log in to the app to find and deliver orders while customers can still place orders for pickup only. No delivery is currently available.

Saturday nights are typically among the busiest nights for food orders and delivery.

Doordash posted the following on Twitter around 8 p.m. Eastern time.

We’re currently experiencing issues with the DoorDash platform. Please know that we’re doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience and for being a loyal DoorDash customer!