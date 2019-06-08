Doordash Goes Down Friday Night

It’s a rough Friday night for customers of Doordash and their delivery workers — known as dashers. Problems with the app has left users unable to order or get their food delivered.

Doordash Help on Twitter posted the following around 7:25 Pacific Time: We are currently experiencing issues with our consumer platform. We are working to resolve as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.

Doordash has recently been ranked the number one delivery service based on market share, edging out Uber Eats and Grubhub. The San Francisco company recently raised $600 million from Darsana Capital and Sands Capital, giving it a valuation of $12.6 billion.

Doordash operates in more than 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada.