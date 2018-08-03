DoorDash Expands to Reno

SAN FRANCISCO — Restaurant delivery service DoorDash has announced its launch in the Reno, NV area, delivering from more than 800 local restaurants. Doordash now operates in 1,000 cities across the country.

DoorDash is now available in Reno and Sparks. Customers in the area can order DoorDash between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. from a wide selection of restaurants including Beach Hut Deli, The Cheesecake Factory, Buffalo Wild Wings, P.F. Chang’s, Wendy’s, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, and Jack in the Box.

To celebrate the debut of DoorDash in Reno deliveries for the next month will be $1.99, with a free delivery for first-time users. Users can also use the code DASH2RENO for $5 off orders of $15 or more through September 1, 2018.

DoorDash will also donate $1.00 between Feeding America and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) for each order placed in Reno from August 1 – 31.

“We are delighted to open up our platform to The Biggest Little City in the World,” said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-founder of DoorDash. “With Reno’s bustling neighborhoods home to an eclectic food scene of nationally-recognized and family-owned establishments, we know residents will enjoy having their favorite foods delivered straight to their door through DoorDash.”

In March, DoorDash said it raised $535 million in Series D funding led by the SoftBank Group along with existing investors Sequoia Capital, GIC and Wellcome Trust. The company said it doubled delivery volume in 2017.