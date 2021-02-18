Deals News

Doordash Chows Down on Chowbotics

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh Comment(0)

Doordash — the nation’s leading food delivery service — says it has bought Chowbotics, a developer of robots that can prepare food.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Chowbotics is based in Hayward and is best known for Sally, a robot that can make salads, breakfasts, snacks and grain bowls at the touch of a button in a 3’x3′ space.

Chowbotics has deployed its product to hundreds of locations, including universities, hospitals, and grocery stores.

The deal helps Doordash expand beyond delivery and offer technology to help restaurants become more efficient and save on labor costs.

Rick Wilmer, CEO of Chowbotics, wrote the following on the company’s blog:

Making fresh food more accessible and convenient has always been core to our mission. As a part of DoorDash, this mission is now turbocharged. The expertise and scale of DoorDash unlocks our most ambitious aspirations to enable food convenience through technology. As the leader in food delivery and on-demand logistics, DoorDash is uniquely positioned to further accelerate Chowbotics’ market presence and new product development. At the same time, Chowbotics’ technology will enable DoorDash merchants to expand their menu offerings to reach new customers or markets without the need to invest in new stores. Without doubt, we found the most ideal home to help our partners grow and navigate the ever-changing foodservice landscape.

