 Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$DCI--Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2020. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 65 years, and Donaldson was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.


About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.


Contacts

Brad Pogalz (952) 887-3753

