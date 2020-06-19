Dodge Data & Analytics Appoints Daniel McCarthy as New CEO

Industry veteran in data, information services, and business transformation, Dan will drive further growth, innovation, and value for current and future customers

HAMILTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Dodge Data & Analytics has appointed Daniel (Dan) McCarthy as the company's new CEO. A versatile and experienced CEO, he will bring an established track record of 25+ years of exceptional leadership, talent development, and strategic focus in successfully transforming businesses and driving growth initiatives to Dodge's organization.

Previously, Dan held CEO roles at Network Communications, Inc., a provider of lead generation, advertising and Internet marketing solutions, publishing powerhouse PRIMEDIA Enthusiast Media, leading business information provider Cowles Business Media, and most recently at Taunton Press, a publisher of periodicals, books, and websites for hobbyist and building trades.

“I'm pleased to announce that Dan McCarthy has joined Dodge as its new CEO," said Bill Chisholm, Managing Partner at Symphony Technology Group, Dodge's primary investor. "His strong background in data services, extensive history of successful business transformation, product-led innovation, and prior experience serving one of Dodge’s key customer groups – building product manufacturers – will undoubtedly serve him well in this new role. We look forward to working together with him to enable Dodge to continue its leadership in U.S. commercial construction project data and analytics and deliver greater value for our current and future clients alike.”

“Dodge’s long and storied history as a mission-critical provider of project information and analytics to the construction industry has uniquely positioned the company to deliver new offerings and greater value to its customers," said Dan McCarthy, Dodge's Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited to join a company at the forefront of the rapidly changing world of construction technology -- where construction professionals are constantly seeking new ways to leverage technology to win new business, to collaborate with one another, and to produce work in a more cost and time-efficient manner. Dodge has 125+ years of serving its customers and enabling them to identify new opportunities and to win new business. Our challenge moving forward will be to leverage the significant untapped potential in Dodge’s rich data sets and capabilities to deliver greater benefit for the industry. I cannot wait to work with the team to accomplish this and further contribute to our customers’ continued success and growth."

To learn more about Dodge Data & Analytics, visit: https://www.construction.com/

About Dodge Data & Analytics: Dodge Data & Analytics is North America’s leading provider of commercial construction project data, market forecasting & analytics services and workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities that help them grow their business. On a local, regional or national level, Dodge empowers its customers to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue specific sales opportunities with success. The company’s construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its more than 125-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. Learn more at www.construction.com.

