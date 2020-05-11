Docket’s Meeting-focused Software Wins Zoom’s App Marketplace Whale Watch Competition

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZM--Docket, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for managing intelligent meetings, today announced its selection as the winner of the Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) App Marketplace competition. The event included a top prize of up to $2 million in potential funding by Emergence Capital, Horizons Ventures, Maven Ventures and Sequoia Capital.

The final round of the competition was held via Zoom Webinar on Friday, May 8, with each of the 10 finalists presenting a one-minute video pitch of their product or service and fielding questions from event moderators and judges.

Docket’s innovative suite maximizes the time spent before, during and after meetings, making it simple for users to collaboratively create and share agendas, take notes and share recaps and action-items in one platform.

Led by CEO, Co-Founder and SaaS veteran Darin Brown, Docket is the 14th company to launch out of High Alpha's venture studio. Prior to co-founding Docket, Brown served as the CTO of Angie's List and Vice President at Salesforce and ExactTarget.

“We’re very honored to have been selected among such great companies,” Brown said. “As we’ve built onto the Zoom Marketplace, we’ve admired Zoom’s focus on providing thoughtful care to users and a strong, secure customer experience. It feels good to be recognized for that."

Docket works seamlessly with productivity solutions in today’s workplace, integrating all the tools needed for effective meetings in one place.

"As many companies have rapidly shifted to a remote-meeting environment, their challenges around meetings haven’t changed,” said Heather Hansson, Director of Product at Docket. "When meeting participants come to the table prepared, teams collaborate better and ultimately find greater success."

The competition was first announced at Zoom’s annual user conference, Zoomtopia, in October 2019. According to Zoom, each of the finalists captured the Spirit of the Zoom App Marketplace and, "demonstrated the potential to bring innovation and utility to Zoom customers, while also having a sustainable business model that leverages the Zoom ecosystem."

The competition was hosted by Zoom’s Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Azus, and Andre Iguodala, Venture Partner at Catalyst Fund. The panel consisted of members from each of the four investment groups.

Additional prizes included 10 Zoom Pro Licenses for 3 years, a Zoom Room subscription for 3 years, a DTEN D7 ’55 Interactive Whiteboard, Priority Zoom developer support, and access to customer validation and feedback from experts at Zoom.

Docket is a meeting intelligence platform that enables and enhances every stage of the meeting by providing tools that create better meeting habits for greater efficiency and alignment. The Docket SaaS platform is flexible and customizable to aid any process, business and industry as well as providing integrations to leading chat, calendar, video communications and CRM providers to support any desired meeting workflow. To learn more, visit dockethq.com or Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

