DNAnexus Scores $58 Million Investment

MOUNTAIN VIEW — DNAnexus, Inc., a company specializing in biomedical informatics and data management, has closed a $58 million financing led by new investor Foresite Capital with strategic investment from Microsoft. Existing investors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), TPG Biotech, WuXi NextCODE, Claremont Creek Ventures, and MidCap Financial also participated.

The company’s pioneering global platform enables a network of enterprises to effectively gain insight from large genomic and biomedical datasets.

“DNAnexus is a true pioneer and trusted brand in cloud-based platforms for research and precision medicine,” said Jim Tananbaum, founder and CEO of Foresite Capital. “As the volume of biomedical information continues to increase, the DNAnexus Platform and upcoming product releases catalyze collaboration, data sharing and machine learning on which the development of precision medicine depends. Foresite Capital is pleased to lead this new financing round.”

The equity investment supports the company’s continued expansion in the clinical trials market as well as the deployment of the company’s pioneering Translational Informatics Suite for pharmaceutical and other research organizations. Earlier this year, the company launched the Mosaic Microbiome Platform to advance methods aimed at increasing the understanding of the human microbiome and an early access program for Google Brain’s DeepVariant technology. The company also announced separate collaborations with AstraZeneca’s Centre for Genomics Research and Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine.

“The financing enables further development and the launch of our translational medicine solutions, as well as expanding our footprint in cloud-based management of genomic data in clinical trials,” said Richard Daly, Chief Executive Officer of DNAnexus. “The next wave of biomedical insights is coming from cross-institutional collaborations that produce rapidly increasing amounts of multi-omics data. We are proud of our work dedicated to improving how global research and development organizations leverage large biomedical datasets to develop and deliver precision medicine solutions.”