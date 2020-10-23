DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season

2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce Ebook Highlights How Brands and Retailers Can Capitalize on the Unique Opportunities to Drive Sales in 2020

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers, unveils key promotional strategies to drive ecommerce growth this holiday season. As advertisers finalize their efforts to drive engagement and sales in Q4, DMS offers an insightful collection of thought leadership and best practices articles to guide optimal decision-making for holiday digital advertising strategies across various market segments with the publication of the 2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce ebook.

Preparing brands for success this holiday season, DMS curated articles from their library of thought leadership content for the 2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce ebook to help digital advertisers optimize their campaigns to align with evolving consumer expectations, behaviors and demands. The DMS ebook covers a variety of actionable tips and strategies, including:

Consumer behaviors brands can leverage to scale 2020 holiday ecommerce sales

How to evolve ecommerce advertising strategies to align with consumer demands

Preparing for the 2020 holiday season amidst COVID-19

Leveraging shopping trends to drive holiday ecommerce sales

“We believe the 2020 holiday season promises to be unlike any other, but in order to truly capitalize on this year’s opportunities, ecommerce brands cannot only rely on past strategies – but must adapt for the current market environment and consumer sentiment,” said Lily Trevisanut, executive vice president of operations for DMS. “Brands, retailers and ecommerce destinations that adjust and align their digital advertising strategies with the evolving needs and mindsets of consumers will reap rewards.”

Ecommerce sales were up 44.5% during Q2, compared to the same period last year, as more consumers embraced digital experiences to avoid crowds and in-person transactions, and ecommerce sales are expected to end the year up 32.4% compared to 2019. DMS believes that the growth of ecommerce will lead the charge for the 2020 holiday season. As consumers continue limiting their brick-and-mortar shopping trips, ecommerce will likely become the primary place for holiday gift browsing and buying.

Through publication and distribution of its 2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce ebook, DMS encourages advertisers to connect with their audiences by demonstrating how they understand what consumers want and need this year. To engage consumers and get them to take action, DMS believes the most successful ecommerce brands this holiday season will leverage data-driven digital performance advertising to get the right messages in front of the right audiences at the right time.

“Advertising must reflect the mindsets and the sentiments of consumers. Putting an offer out there isn’t enough,” added Trevisanut. “Brands must show that they understand how consumers are feeling, what they’re hoping for and what they’re missing. Advertisers that get the right messages in front of their audiences early in the season and offer simple shopping experiences are likely to see repeat business throughout the holiday season.”

Having spent nearly a decade in the digital performance advertising industry, Trevisanut is a master at creating opportunities that drive and propel high-volume advertising results. Over the course of her career, Trevisanut has played a pivotal role in helping advertisers acquire new customers and achieve their digital advertising campaign goals profitably, while enabling digital media publishers to monetize traffic on a results-oriented, cost-per-action (CPA) basis. As a trusted industry leader, Trevisanut successfully oversees operations for growing business units within DMS and continues to effectively develop and optimize her team and network of partners.

A leading provider of advertising technology and digital performance advertising solutions, DMS is uniquely positioned to identify industry trends and help digital performance advertisers scale customer acquisition efforts. DMS leverages its proprietary first-party consumer data to understand trends and changing consumer values, behaviors and motivators across industries, allowing the company to identify what guides consumers during their purchase decisions.

DMS has a long-standing reputation of helping brands quickly identify strategic digital advertising opportunities to connect with consumers at the moments they are most ready to take action. DMS continues to navigate through changes in the marketplace and provides recommendations and solutions that are impactful for brands as they make strategic advertising decisions.

