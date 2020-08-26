DJI Announces OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal with Stronger Motor & Added Features; More Info at B&H

Pro & Consumer Video News:

DJI announces the OM 4, its enhanced follow-up to the popular Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DJI--B&H is excited to announce DJI’s unveiling of its new OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer, upgraded with a stronger motor and new intuitive software features. The more powerful motor provides better support for the latest multi-lens smartphones and for smoother operation in general, and it also does most of the initial balancing for you when you attach your phone.

DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1582634-REG/dji_cp_os_00000108_01_osmo_mobile_4_smartphone.html

Highlights

Foldable Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

Magnetic Phone Holder, Stronger Torque

Even More Compact, Up to 10.2 oz Load

Hand Gesture Control, Shape Recognition

Supports up to 3.3" Wide Smartphones

Control Gimbal/Phone with DJI Mimo App

ActiveTrack, Follow, and Sport Modes

15-Hour Runtime,1/4"-20 Tripod Mount

Time-Lapse, Hyperlapse, Panorama Modes

USB Power Output for Phone/Accessory

The companion iOS/Android app now offers three new features when used with the OM 4. DynamicZoom produces the famed “Hitchcock effect,” which rotates your shot in a somewhat zooming motion as you follow your subject. The only effort required on your part is to just press the corresponding button in the app, and the built-in algorithms will take care of the rest. CloneMe is a creative panorama tool that combines multiple shots not from the same location but from different ones. This feature creates a panorama of several completely separate photos, allowing you to combine them into one. You can create a panorama image with you and/or your subject in different places at the same time. Another new feature is Flashlight mode, an addition to the existing Upright, Underslung, and Side Grip modes. Flashlight mode relies on a new built-in sensor to recognize your hand movements and automatically make intuitive adjustments for optimal positioning in low-angle shots.

All the key features from earlier versions have also been carried over, including gesture control, timelapse, motionlapse, hyperlapse, portrait and landscape positioning, slow motion, SpinShot effect, and much more, and the gimbal is still ergonomic, compact, and foldable like the previous model.

The phone holder has been redesigned into a thinner, spring-loaded, magnetic smartphone clamp, and there’s also a magnetic ring holder included for snapping your phone right onto the gimbal. When you remove your phone, the ring holder can be used as a kickstand or a loop to hold your phone securely in your hand. And as always, DJI Care Refresh service and replacement plans are offered for the gimbal for cases of accidental damage.

Check out the new DJI OM 4 and accessories on the B&H Photo Website today.

DJI OM4 Mobile Gimbal | First Look

https://youtu.be/VaMZd-br4do

Learn More about the new DJI OM 4 Mobile Gimbal at B&H Explora:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/unveiled-new-dji-om-4-smartphone-gimbal-stabilizer

