Divine New World for Defense Contactor!!

MALIBU, Calif. & BANDON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Defense Contractor Kim Devane (niece of actor William Devane), owner of Divine Imaging Inc. in Malibu, CA celebrated Spring by taking a frigid ocean plunge in Bandon, Oregon. “What a better way to shake off the Covid-19 cabin fever, and do something truly life-affirming!” Kim Devane stated.

She needed to get shocked into reality! The company business model had to change!!

Although, Government & Military demand remains strong for defense items, “We are mostly filling open market orders for PP&E merchandise,” stated Kim. Access to nationally back-ordered stock of masks, sanitizers, gowns and gloves has finally opened up. However, CEO Larry Abbott finds “it is ironic that most of these products are coming from China. Prior to the pandemic, contractors like Divine were unable to sell items sourced from China to the federal government, but it's a Divine New World now!!!! “ The federal government has had to adapt too! The GSA Senior Procurement Executive (SPE) Class Determinations and Findings are temporarily allowing the procurement of non-TAA compliant PPE products under FSS contracts to support Covid-19 response. “Before Covid-19 if we had inadvertently sold Chinese products through our GSA Schedule, we would have run the risk of hefty fines as high as $1 million (or more), and/or significant penalties such as having our entire contract revoked or being charged with a crime,” proclaimed Kim. Things have certainly changed.

Divine Imaging is an awardee of 2GIT $5.5 billion dollar technology contract, “however that contract is not producing at all right now," said Kim. The company has adapted by shifting our focus to those PPE products that are currently in high demand for fighting Covid-19. “WE had to scramble to survive.”

The Divine goal is to keep a paycheck going out to our team during the shutdown. CEO Abbott submitted the Paycheck Protection Loan Application through BofA, “which was not pleasant!” Our Chief Operating Officer superhero Hank Williams Jr. has been the driving force behind our fast transitions and continued smooth operations working remotely. “We are scrappers and underdogs - a combination of people representing a broad diversity of backgrounds, with a proven ability to get things done in tough environments," stated Hank.

"Divine Imaging is the face of every small business in the United States of America. Divine will survive and persevere through hard work and discipline... but yeah we needed an ice cold ocean plunge to wake up to our new business reality …” stated Kim.

Hank Williams , COO

hank@divineimaging.com

240-672-1139

Kim Devane, President

kim@divineimaging.com

310-617-6339

www.divineimaging.com